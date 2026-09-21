Grand Seiko’s Lake Suwa watch gets a darker new look
The new SLGB007 brings a darker expression to the brand’s nature-inspired dial, along with lightweight titanium and its most accurate Spring Drive movement.
In partnership with Watches of Switzerland and Grand Seiko
Lake Suwa lies near the Shinshu Watch Studio, where Grand Seiko’s Spring Drive watches are made. Its waters have inspired one of the Japanese watchmaker’s most recognisable dial patterns. With the Evolution 9 Spring Drive U.F.A. SLGB007 Lake Suwa Black, Grand Seiko turns its attention to the lake after dark. Its warm black dial evokes moonlight reflecting across gently rippling water, giving the familiar motif a darker expression.
The Lake Suwa dial takes on a warm black gradation, while its wave-like pattern remains. A radial finish adds depth, allowing different parts of the motif to emerge as the light shifts. From a distance, it reads as a restrained black dial; up close, its warm tones and finely rendered ripples become more apparent.
Polished facets on the hands and applied hour markers catch the light against the dark dial, while their broad proportions maintain legibility amid the surface detail. The Spring Drive seconds hand is particularly apt here, its smooth glide bringing movement to the lakeside scene without disturbing its quiet quality.
FORM AND FUNCTION
The SLGB007 belongs to the Evolution 9 collection, introduced in 2020 for Grand Seiko’s 60th anniversary. Its design language, however, traces its roots to the 44GS of 1967. That watch established the Grand Seiko Style, an approach to shape, proportion and finishing that continues to influence the brand’s watches today.
Evolution 9 develops these principles for contemporary watches, retaining Grand Seiko’s emphasis on light and shadow while placing greater focus on aesthetics, legibility and wearing comfort.
One of the clearest changes is the greater use of hairline brushing, which allows the mirror-polished surfaces achieved through Zaratsu polishing to stand out more sharply.
Broader, more deeply faceted hands and hour markers improve legibility, particularly against the SLGB007’s textured dial. The prominent marker at 12 o’clock provides an immediate point of orientation, while the minute hand reaches the minute track for easier reading.
Evolution 9 also places greater emphasis on wearing comfort. Its lower centre of gravity keeps the watch closer to the wrist, while a wider bracelet helps distribute its weight and reduce movement during wear.
The SLGB007 measures 40mm across and 11.7mm thick, with a 47.2mm lug-to-lug length. Its bracelet measures 22mm across at the case, following the Evolution 9 principle that bracelet width should be at least half the case diameter. These proportions help keep the watch stable on the wrist, while the bracelet’s taper gives it a slimmer appearance towards the clasp.
The case and bracelet are made from Grand Seiko’s High-Intensity Titanium, which is about 30 per cent lighter than stainless steel and brings the watch’s weight down to 110g. Brighter and more scratch-resistant than conventional titanium, the material can also take a refined polish, sharpening the contrast between the case’s brushed and polished surfaces.
The tapered bracelet also has a tool-free, three-step micro-adjustment clasp, offering 6mm of adjustment in 2mm increments – useful as wrist size changes with temperature throughout the day.
A box-shaped sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating protects the dial, while a screw-down crown and water resistance to 100 metres add everyday practicality.
PRECISION IN MOTION
Driving the watch is Spring Drive U.F.A. Calibre 9RB2, introduced in 2025. U.F.A. stands for Ultra Fine Accuracy, and the movement is rated to ±20 seconds a year – a striking figure when mechanical-watch accuracy is typically discussed in seconds per day.
Spring Drive combines a traditional mainspring with electronic regulation. Energy from the spring drives the gears while also powering a quartz oscillator and integrated circuit, with no battery required. Grand Seiko’s Tri-Synchro Regulator uses mechanical, electrical and electromagnetic energy to control the movement.
Unlike a conventional mechanical escapement, the system allows the seconds hand to move in a continuous sweep – a signature of Spring Drive that feels particularly apt against the rippling Lake Suwa dial.
To achieve its annual accuracy, Grand Seiko ages each quartz oscillator for three months before pairing it with a temperature-compensating integrated circuit in a vacuum-sealed package. Each oscillator is tested at different temperatures, with the data programmed into the circuit to compensate for variations. A regulation switch also allows watchmakers to correct deviations that may develop over time.
The automatic calibre can also be wound manually and offers about 72 hours of power when fully wound – enough to leave the watch unworn for a couple of days without having to reset it.
The calibre also includes a date display and a hacking function, which stops the seconds hand during time-setting for precise synchronisation.
BEHIND THE DIAL
Visible through the exhibition caseback, Calibre 9RB2 continues Grand Seiko’s nature-inspired approach. Its bridge finishing evokes frost-covered trees in the Shinshu region, while textured surfaces contrast with polished edges. The oscillating weight is inscribed with the words “Spring Drive Ultra Fine Accuracy”.
The power-reserve indicator is also positioned on the back, leaving the dial uninterrupted by another display.
Light catches a polished edge, a turn of the wrist reveals another ripple, and the seconds hand continues its smooth glide across the dial. Together, these details bring something of Lake Suwa’s stillness and shifting reflections to a watch crafted near its shores.