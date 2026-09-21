Grand Seiko’s Lake Suwa watch gets a darker new look

Broader, more deeply faceted hands and hour markers improve legibility, particularly against the SLGB007’s textured dial. The prominent marker at 12 o’clock provides an immediate point of orientation, while the minute hand reaches the minute track for easier reading.

Evolution 9 also places greater emphasis on wearing comfort. Its lower centre of gravity keeps the watch closer to the wrist, while a wider bracelet helps distribute its weight and reduce movement during wear.

The SLGB007 measures 40mm across and 11.7mm thick, with a 47.2mm lug-to-lug length. Its bracelet measures 22mm across at the case, following the Evolution 9 principle that bracelet width should be at least half the case diameter. These proportions help keep the watch stable on the wrist, while the bracelet’s taper gives it a slimmer appearance towards the clasp.

The case and bracelet are made from Grand Seiko’s High-Intensity Titanium, which is about 30 per cent lighter than stainless steel and brings the watch’s weight down to 110g. Brighter and more scratch-resistant than conventional titanium, the material can also take a refined polish, sharpening the contrast between the case’s brushed and polished surfaces.