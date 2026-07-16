The new wave of Japanese menswear designers taking over Paris Fashion Week

At men’s fashion week in Paris, amid a packed schedule of megawatt names such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Hermes, a new vanguard of menswear designers from Japan is gathering steam.

Among them is Ryota Iwai, founder of Tokyo-based label Auralee, whose shows have become one of the most anticipated of the menswear season. Since its founding in 2015, the brand swiftly built a loyal fan base in Japan thanks to its well-made collections unanchored to seasonal trends. But it was in 2018, when the brand won the Fashion Prize of Tokyo that it was propelled on to the international stage, debuting at Paris Fashion Week the year after.

A suite of other contemporary Japanese menswear labels, including Ssstein and Soshiotsuki, have followed a similar trajectory — first establishing themselves in their local market and then finding success abroad, where they have been scooping up prestigious prizes and creating a buzz at international fashion weeks.

Their design approach differs from that of their predecessors who found fame abroad in the 1980s and 1990s, including Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garcons, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto and Nigo. Kawakubo and her peers often looked to their cultural heritage, taking inspiration from traditional garments such as the kimono. Meanwhile, the streetwear pioneer Nigo, whose bold, immensely scarce products appealed to in-the-know fans in the 1990s, has shown great enthusiasm for Americana and vintage reproductions. But an over-reliance on the past has become a crutch for some brands that may see the vintage aesthetic as a shortcut to good taste.