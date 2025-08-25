French luxury house Louis Vuitton’s first-ever beauty collection – La Beaute – is finally here

For over two decades, McGrath created runway makeup looks for the Louis Vuitton shows. Now the creative director of cosmetics at the French luxury house, she said: “Luxury in makeup is about performance, craftsmanship, and sensoriality. It’s about textures that feel exquisite, colours that captivate, and formulas that perform flawlessly.”

“True luxury is when every detail is considered — from the way the pigment melts into the skin to the way a lipstick feels in your hand. It’s the fusion of artistry and technology, of heritage and innovation.”

With respect to Louis Vuitton, even makeup must be “heirloom-worthy”. Read bold, iconic and unforgettable.

The La Beaute collection is all that. Each product has been crafted by McGrath to be an object of desire that is designed to be held, treasured, and worn.