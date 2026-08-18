From Miu Miu to Dior: Why luxury brands are turning to ‘intellectual influencers’

Simone de Beauvoir was many things: existentialist philosopher, writer and feminist among them. Four decades after her death, the French intellectual can add another: brand influencer.

De Beauvoir’s writing is among the topics discussed at Miu Miu’s literary club in Shanghai late last year. The brand, part of Italy’s Prada, holds similar salons in Milan. The aim: to cultivate a cultural depth that goes beyond frocks and fripperies.

Prada is not the only luxury brand deploying intellect to stimulate sales. J Crew tapped New Yorker writer and author Patrick Radden Keefe; Dior has gone for Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Other brands take a more literal approach to burnish their bookish credentials. Valentino sponsored the 2024 international Booker Prize Ceremony while Coach went so far as to partner with publisher Penguin Random House to produce miniature books bag charms.

While not new — The Future Laboratory predicted the era of the expert influencer three years ago, and well before that American writer Joan Didion was sporting Celine sunglasses — several trends are accelerating the desire for intellectual authority.