LVMH’s luxury recovery falters as Louis Vuitton and Dior owner hit by China slowdown

LVMH’s results kick off what is expected to be a tough reporting season for the luxury industry, with even top-end brands such as Hermès coming under pressure.

Group sales at LVMH rose 1 per cent in the third quarter on an organic basis to €18.5 billion (US$20.67 billion; S$26.47 billion), boosted by strong demand for jewellery and in its selective retailing division, notably beauty retailer Sephora. Analysts expected a 1.3 per cent rise for the group in the quarter.

“What we’ve been seeing this quarter in terms of macro news and change in backdrop for Chinese consumers is delaying the recovery a bit, but there’s nothing structural or specific that would impair the recovery,” LVMH chief financial officer Cecile Cabanis said. “It’s just going to take a bit more time.”

LVMH’s share price is down nearly 40 per cent this year, with investors questioning where the luxury industry will be able to find growth. At about €190 billion, the market value of the group controlled by the family of chief executive Bernard Arnault has more than halved from its 2023 peak.

Luxury spending in the US this year has helped offset weakness in China, where demand has been weighed down by troubles in the country’s real estate market.

But the American market may also be weakening: credit card data published by Citibank this month showed that spending on luxury goods in the US had fallen at least 4 per cent in each of the last three months.

Group sales in Asia excluding Japan were down 5 per cent in the quarter from a year earlier, pulled down by China, while growth in US sales slowed slightly from 6 per cent in the second quarter to 5 per cent in the third.