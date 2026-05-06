LVMH may sell Marc Jacobs and Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty stake amid luxury slowdown

LVMH is exploring sales of fashion houses, beauty labels and alcoholic drinks brands in one of the most significant retrenchments of its near 40-year history, as the luxury industry leader slims down in response to a period of lower demand.

The businesses LVMH had put up for sale included fashion label Marc Jacobs, its stake in singer Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty brand and US wine producer Joseph Phelps Vineyards, said people familiar with the matter.

The potential deals, which altogether could net LVMH billions of euros to reinvest in its business, would come on top of multiple recent disposals.

Within the past 18 months the group controlled by billionaire Bernard Arnault has offloaded Off-White, the luxury streetwear label founded by late designer Virgil Abloh, the Greater China business of travel retailer DFS and its 49 per cent stake in Stella McCartney’s eponymous fashion label.

The push to sell these mainly underperforming businesses forms part of a cost management drive across LVMH, which owns more than 75 brands spanning high fashion to cognac, hotels and newspapers.