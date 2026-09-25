At Milan Fashion Week, Fendi, Marni and Jil Sander loosen up their house codes

As fashion’s game of musical chairs slows down, Milan’s newest creative directors are loosening up the codes at some of Italy's most storied brands.

Maria Grazia Chiuri freed the body at Fendi, Simone Bellotti relaxed the uniform at Jil Sander and Meryll Rogge embraced generations at Marni.

If first seasons are when new designers demonstrate their brand knowledge, then second and third are when designers start to blaze their own paths while evolving the fashion house.

“I don’t think we have to be nostalgic. The brand has fantastic recognisable codes. We want to cherish that," Rogge said backstage after the Marni Spring Summer 2027 co-ed runway preview on Thursday (Sep 24). "I have to find my own way to honour the brand, to honour the values and to hopefully make young people dream, and other generations dream.”

MERYLL ROGGE SEEKS INTERGENERATIONAL ACCEPTANCE AT MARNI