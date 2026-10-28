Orange crush: Timepieces that make a bold statement

In an industry long dominated by the restraint of black, navy blue and silver, one colour has been making a far more assertive statement. Orange, once considered a sartorial gamble in fine watchmaking, has become a favourite among watchmakers, effortlessly blending luxury with athleticism and the spirit of adventure.

Long before it made its way into the collections of some of Switzerland’s most revered watchmakers, the colour served a far more practical purpose. Its high visibility against the blue and green of the underwater environment made it a natural choice for dive watches and oceanographic equipment, where legibility was paramount.

Today, orange is no longer reserved for rugged tool watches, having shed its purely functional past to become watchmaking’s poster child for playful luxury. It has found its way into some of watchmaking’s most recognisable collections, from Hermes’ H08 to Hublot’s Spirit of Big Bang. Here are six orange timepieces that bring a welcome dose of colour and personality to the wrist.

HERMES H08 CHRONOGRAPHE