Rolex to auction 4 unique gem-set Cosmograph Daytona watches for charity
Rolex unveils four one-of-a-kind Cosmograph Daytona watches inspired by the seasons, with proceeds from the Phillips charity auction supporting education and global conservation.
It’s not everyday that Rolex unveils a new watch, much less a whole new set of watches. Even rarer when the set is destined to be unique — so unique, that there will only be one of it in the world. As part of its Perpetual Planet Initiative, Rolex has put forth four Cosmograph Daytona watches to be auctioned for charity, and if the kaleidoscopic collection is anything to go by, records just might be broken.
Each a tribute to the legendary watchmaker’s mastery in gem-setting, the unique Rolex Cosmograph Daytonas flirt with all the traditional rules of colour theory while perfectly embodying the four seasons. The freshness of Spring, for example, is reflected in an 18 ct white gold timepiece with a rare apple-green chrysoprase dial, which pop against the purple sapphire hour markers and bezel. The energy that summer brings is personified by an 18 ct Everose gold stunner that’s accented by a striking turquoise dial and contrasting heart of ruby counters, the latter of which match the bold pink sapphire hour markers and bezel.
The burnished, earthy hues of Autumn is captured via a yellow mookaite dial, chrysoprase counters and matching green tourmaline-encrusted bezel and hour markers, all of which sit pretty within an 18 ct yellow gold case. Cool, crisp, and endlessly romantic, Winter is captured by a 950 platinum Cosmograph Daytona with an iridescent blue opal dial. Lapis lazuli counters and 36 trapeze-cut sapphires in a wintry blue to fuchsia gradient add to the magic of the season. Each watch also includes 54 brilliant-cut diamonds across the lugs.
If you fancy the whole kit and caboodle, you will have to vie for it with other collectors at an auction that’s held in partnership with Phillips on Sep 28. Proceeds of the four lots will benefit charities helmed by two of the watchmaker’s most prolific testimonies: Roger Federer’s Federer Foundation, and Leonardo DiCaprio’s re:Wild. The former supports early and foundational learning for children across Southern Africa and Switzerland, while the latter focuses on conservation by protecting and restoring the world’s biodiversity and wild places. Both support Rolex’s commitment to protecting the natural world and its future generations, making the rare timepieces all the more meaningful.