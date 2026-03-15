More than a watch: How Rolex became one of cinema’s most enduring patrons

On Mar 15 (it airs in Singapore on the morning of Mar 16), as the cameras pan across the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and the world tunes in across more than 200 countries, one name will be present at nearly every stage of the Oscars: Rolex. Not only on a wrist, but woven into the architecture of the evening – from the greenroom where nominees compose themselves before stepping onstage, to the museum that safeguards cinema’s legacy a few blocks away. It is a relationship decades in the making, and the result of a very deliberate strategy.

The argument Rolex is making, across all of it, is straightforward: that excellence in watchmaking and excellence in filmmaking are expressions of the same values – precision, longevity, the transmission of craft across generations. Whether or not one fully buys the analogy, the brand has embedded itself so deeply in cinema’s major institutions that it has become structurally difficult to think about the industry without it.

That is, of course, exactly the point. Cultural patronage at this scale is not philanthropy – it is brand-building of a particular, patient kind. By investing in the infrastructure of cinema rather than simply buying airtime around it, Rolex earns associations that no campaign could manufacture: with legacy, with artistic credibility, with the idea that some things are worth protecting for their own sake. For a watchmaker whose products are sold as heirlooms, the alignment is close to perfect.