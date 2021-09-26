Ronny Chieng’s dad gifted him a Rolex watch just before he passed away

Chieng jokingly described the watch’s two-tone colour as reminscent of a “very old, Chinese person”. Although he said he would have never picked it in a shop, he admitted that “it works with a white T-shirt, it works with a suit. It works if you’re dressed down and it’s kind of like that accent piece.”

Chieng’s father unexpectedly passed away two years ago, and the timepiece was given to him just before he passed. “I could lose everything here, but this is probably the only one that is pretty special to me,” he said, referring to the other watches in his collection.

Chieng’s father also gifted him an art deco style Omega Seamaster. It was part of a “bag of garbage Omegas” that his father had purchased in China in the 1990s.

Chieng brought the timepieces for repair back in Malaysia, and the Omega Seamaster was the only one that was fixed. Chieng describes as a “beautiful dress watch”.