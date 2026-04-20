Star Awards 2026: Best jewellery moments on the red carpet
The Star Awards 2026 red carpet dazzled with standout jewellery, from classic diamonds to bold statement pieces worn by stars such as Jesseca Liu, Cynthia Koh, Sheila Sim and more.
The Star Awards 2026 red carpet sparkled with more than just couture, as an array of eye-catching jewellery drew attention throughout the evening. From Zoe Tay to Jesseca Liu, celebrities wore everything from classic diamond sets to intricate statement designs, adding an elegant finishing touch to their looks.
Here are some of the most eye-catching jewellery looks of the night.
CARRIE WONG
The All-Time Favourite Artiste winner walked the red carpet in a flouncy pink Gucci gown, with a Bird on a Rock Tiffany Pendant in turquoise adding a vibrant contrast.
CYNTHIA KOH
Cynthia Koh kept things classic in a black gown, paired with a statement collar necklace by Niessing with a geometric design.
DAS DD
Host and actor Das DD was one of the best-dressed celebs of the night, standing out in a grey suit elevated by traditional gold jewellery as a tribute to his Indian heritage.
JESSECA LIU
The Best Actress winner went for a full white look, which allowed her Bvlgari Serpenti jewels to shine.
SHEILA SIM
Sheila Sim turned heads in a striking red Chanel outfit, completing the look with pieces from Chanel’s Comete high jewellery collection.
REBECCA LIM
The actress walked the red carpet in a bold look complete with leather gloves, accessorised with a Panthere de Cartier necklace and bracelet.
TYLER TEN
Tyler Ten did away with the traditional tie, accessorising instead with a scarf and a Bvlgari Serpenti choker.
ZOE TAY
Ah Jie is always impeccably dressed, this time in a Valentino gown accessorised with elegant jewellery by Chaumet.