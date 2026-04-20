Watches spotted at Star Awards 2026: 10 timepieces that stole the show

Singapore’s biggest night in Chinese entertainment returned once again, with Star Awards 2026 lighting up The Theatre at Mediacorp on the evening of Apr 19. For many, one of the highlights is seeing what the stars wore on the red carpet.

Beyond the gowns and suits, the watches seen on the wrists of Singapore’s favourite artistes also deserve a moment in the spotlight. From classic dress pieces to bold statement designs, they added personality and flair to each look. We take a closer look at the standout timepieces on show.

CAI CHENG JUN