Watches spotted at Star Awards 2026: 10 timepieces that stole the show
Beyond the gowns and tuxedos, Star Awards 2026 also delivered a strong showing of watches, from classic icons to gem-set statement pieces.
Singapore’s biggest night in Chinese entertainment returned once again, with Star Awards 2026 lighting up The Theatre at Mediacorp on the evening of Apr 19. For many, one of the highlights is seeing what the stars wore on the red carpet.
Beyond the gowns and suits, the watches seen on the wrists of Singapore’s favourite artistes also deserve a moment in the spotlight. From classic dress pieces to bold statement designs, they added personality and flair to each look. We take a closer look at the standout timepieces on show.
CAI CHENG JUN
Best Rising Star nominee Cai Cheng Jun opted for a classic black tuxedo, paired with the Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional 42mm in Moonshine Gold, distinguished by its green dial and matching leather strap.
DESMOND TAN
You can always count on Desmond Tan to bring his fashion A-game. The Best Actor winner wore an ankle-length tailored coat by Louis Gabriel Nochi, accessorised with the Zenith Chronomaster Sport (Boutique Edition) in rose gold with baguette-cut diamonds.
ELVIN NG
Elvin Ng looked dapper in a light grey tailored blazer over a patterned shirt, styled with a silk scarf and a striking black floral applique. On his wrist was the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co Bird On A Rock watch in white gold, with a host of gemstones including sapphires, blue topaz, emeralds and diamonds.
HE YING YING
He Ying Ying turned up the heat in a gown with a plunging neckline, paired with the Tag Heuer Monaco Chronograph.
HONG LING
Keeping it classic in a black gown, Hong Ling wore the Hublot Spirit of Big Bang King Gold White Pave with a white dial, contrasting with the intense brilliance of the pave-set exterior.
JAMES SEAH
James Seah went for timeless style in a black ensemble, paired with the equally timeless Cartier Santos with a black dial.
RICHIE KOH
Richie Koh shimmered in a beaded suit, with the look finished off by a fiery red Franck Muller Vanguard Royal Bauxite timepiece that added a bold final flourish.
ROMEO TAN
It was a big night for Romeo Tan as the actor took home the award for All-Time Favourite Artist. Tan walked the red carpet in a textured black jacket complete with a bowtie. A flash of colour came in the form of a blue-coloured watch, the Hublot Big Bang Tourbillon Novak Djokovic Goat Edition.
TASHA LOW
The Best Actress nominee stood out in richly embellished ensemble with a structured high collar and sculpted cap sleeves. Her watch of choice was equally dramatic – the Franck Muller Round Triple Mystery with a dial fully embellished with diamonds and blue sapphires.
PIERRE PNG
A watch is a staple accessory for Pierre Png each year at Star Awards and this year was no exception, as the actor graced the event with Jacob & Co’s Astronomia Regulator.