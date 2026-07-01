Inside Tiffany & Co’s newly revamped Ion Orchard triplex flagship boutique

New York jewellery brand Tiffany & Co has reopened the doors to its newly renovated flagship Ion Orchard boutique. Spanning three floors, the boutique is the brand’s first triplex in the South Asia Pacific region.

Crowning the boutique on the top floor is Southeast Asia’s first Blue Box Cafe, which will open in mid-July. Inspired by Tiffany & Co’s iconic New York dining concept, the cafe offers a dining experience set in the brand’s signature robin’s egg blue. The menu was created in collaboration with Julien Royer, the acclaimed chef-owner of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Odette.

Renovations began in September 2025, with the redesigned boutique reflecting Tiffany & Co’s latest global retail concept, inspired by The Landmark, the brand’s Manhattan flagship. Its facade features a kinetic light sculpture by renowned architect Hugh Dutton, drawing inspiration from Tiffany & Co’s storied diamond heritage.

At an opening event on Jun 25, stars such as Woo Do-hwan, Win Metawin, Anne Curtis, Marion Caunter, Fann Wong, Carrie Wong and Romeo Tan were in attendance.