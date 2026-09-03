Victoria Beckham’s fashion and beauty business turns a profit after years of losses

While still largely independent (a 30 per cent stake was sold to NEO Investment Partners in 2017), Beckham is asked constantly about whether she would ever sell another stake in her business. “Never say never,” was her response to the FT when asked earlier this year. But for now, at least, the focus of her — and her new top executives, whom she calls “the girls” — is on staying the course. This interview has been edited and condensed.

Elizabeth Paton: Victoria, why did you promote Lauren and hire Sybille?

Victoria Beckham: Lauren had never been a CEO before but has an incredible background in beauty, understands the sector and cares about the product. Sybille has deep industry knowledge, especially in France and with leather goods, which is a category that is so important to us. We are all totally obsessive about product.

EP: Lauren, did you feel ready to be a CEO?

Lauren Edelman: When Victoria originally called me about my previous position as CMO [chief marketing officer], I went straight to Bergdorf Goodman and tried everything on. The products blew me away. Later, I remember David Belhassen [of NEO Investment Partners and the Victoria Beckham group chair] coming into the office at some point and asking: what do you want to do next? I’m typically pretty shy but it flew out of my mouth — I want to be CEO. So yes, I felt ready.

EP: Why did you want to join, Sybille?

Sybille Darricarrere Lunel: I knew what I could bring in to help expand the fashion business in terms of wholesale, retail and brand image. This brand has so much growth potential. A lot of the fashion industry is in Paris, where I was previously based, but Eurostar makes a good third office.

VB: Except that the WiFi is terrible.

EP: How do you all communicate?

VB: Most afternoons we’re on Zoom calls. We all travel a lot. The beauty team is based in New York but travels to London regularly.

LE: We all like a voice note. I was so happy when Victoria sent me one for the first time and it was established as a valid mode of communication.

VB: I send them all the time because it’s very convenient and you feel that you can speak any time, including with time differences.