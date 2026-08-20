Why the suit is making a comeback – and becoming easier to wear
Women’s tailoring is loosening up, with softer cuts, oversized silhouettes and lighter fabrics making the suit more versatile than ever.
For much of the past decade, fashion has been defined by ease. Streetwear blurred the boundaries between luxury and leisure, while athleisure turned comfort into a status symbol. Yet in recent seasons, another proposition has quietly emerged: the return of tailoring.
Not that it ever truly disappeared. The suit has remained a quiet constant in fashion’s ever-shifting landscape, but today it comes with a different attitude: less boardroom, more everyday. The rise of quiet luxury has also renewed appreciation for well-made, thoughtfully tailored clothes, encouraging a more refined approach to dressing.
Designers have responded with their own interpretations. Tailoring has become softer, looser and more sensual: think fluid jackets, relaxed trousers, nipped waists and lighter fabrics. At Tom Ford, Haider Ackermann has brought his characteristically sharp approach to modern tailoring, pairing luxurious fabrics with precise cuts.
Drawing on the sartorial codes established by Yves Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello has reimagined suiting for a modern audience in his women’s collections for the house. At Prada, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons continue to examine suiting as a cultural uniform, playing with proportion and silhouette while retaining the intellectual rigour that defines the brand.
Meanwhile, at Celine, Michael Rider has shown how suiting can become a canvas for colour, print and texture. Lemaire takes a more understated approach, championing relaxed tailoring designed for everyday life.
The result is a fresh approach to suiting. If you’ve been thinking about adding one to your wardrobe, consider this your sign. From linen styles to oversized silhouettes, here are our top picks.
THE LINEN SUIT
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Well suited to Singapore’s tropical climate, a linen suit is an enduring warm-weather staple. Lightweight and breathable, it works just as well for summer holidays as it does for relaxed days in the city. Brands such as Brunello Cucinelli and Loro Piana offer refined versions in luxurious fabrics and precise cuts.
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Since the late Giorgio Armani redefined the double-breasted suit by stripping away its heavy shoulder pads and lining, it has evolved from a symbol of corporate authority into modern ease. Today, it adds presence without being flashy and elevates even the simplest outfit. Layer a body-skimming bodysuit under for a sharper, fashion-led look.
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A defining silhouette of modern tailoring, the oversized suit combines fluid proportions with an effortless polish. Its versatility also makes it easy to take from travel to everyday wear. For maximum impact, wear the full suit or split the jacket and trousers into separate outfits.
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Not every suit needs to be sensible – one in a rich colour, subtle print or unexpected fabric can inject personality into a wardrobe dominated by basics. Think florals, pinstripes or textured wool. It is often the piece people remember most.
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