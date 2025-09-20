Her family business makes medals for the army – she launched a jewellery brand as a spin-off

For Leong, it had always been “part of the plan” to join the family business. Since young, she visited the factory often, helping out with small tasks such as colour application and packing orders. She officially joined the company in her early 20s after graduating from university, and by her mid-30s, had taken over its management.

Initially, Leong’s desire to branch into jewellery was met with some internal resistance. With the company already stable, “it wasn’t quite necessary”, she admitted. “And frankly, I’m 52 years old and at this age, most people would want to slow down. But there’s just something in me that wanted to do a little bit more.”

Her own personal interest in jewellery was inspired by her mother. “She would always save up and buy pieces that she liked and that were meaningful to her,” shared Leong. Her mother also created matching jewellery sets for each of her five daughters, which were given to them on their wedding day. “It’s a very nice and meaningful tradition and I have started to do the same for my two daughters.”

INSPIRED BY NATURE

Moss & Lupine’s design inspiration is deeply rooted in Leong’s love for nature. “When I travel, I like taking long walks through forests or gardens. That’s where I see, experience and feel,” she shared.

The brand’s jewellery designs are shaped by floral and botanical elements such as calla lilies, peonies, silver-tree-ferns, palm leaves, plumerias and chrysanthemums. “For every collection we come up with, it always starts with a flower or a nature element, and then we weave in certain values we want to express.”

Moss & Lupine’s signature style evolved over time. Tapping on the brand’s roots in producing medals, early pieces were bold and statement-making, as seen in the Olivia & Odelia collection, which features a chrysanthemum flower set against an enamelled guilloche base. Recognising the need for more wearable, everyday designs, the Anelise collection was born, featuring a delicate clover motif with pastel enamel in shades of pink, turquoise and white.