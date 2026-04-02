Risis turns 50: How the Singapore heritage jewellery brand is evolving for a new generation

It was, by any measure, an inauspicious start. “Sales were almost zero as back then, we were heavily reliant on tourists,” said Ng. But even in difficult times, there’s always opportunity. “How we evolved became very critical. How do we then transform Risis into a renowned jewellery brand that people would want to own a piece for themselves, rather than a souvenir?”

Six years on, that evolution is slowly taking shape. What was once seen as a souvenir label is being redefined by a younger customer base, a growing international footprint and a more modern design identity. The year 2026 also marks an important milestone for Risis as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

And as the brand gears up to celebrate this milestone, it finds itself in transition – steadily reshaping its place both at home and on the global stage.

AN ORCHID FOR ETERNITY

Risis is built on a uniquely Singaporean innovation – the preservation of real orchids in gold. In the 1970s, Dr Lee Kum Tatt, a scientist and chairman of SISIR (Singapore Institute of Standards and Industrial Research), began experimenting with orchid preservation after his wife remarked, “I wish orchids could last forever.” The end product was meant to be a distinctive national gift or keepsake that represented Singapore in the same way that Japanese pearls or Thai silk represented their respective countries.

By 1974, Dr Lee had succeeded in encasing an Oncidium bloom in gold, creating the prototype for Risis (the name itself SISIR read backwards). In 1976, Risis unveiled its first gold-plated orchid brooch, the Aranda Deborah, at Tangs department store, drawing a crowd.