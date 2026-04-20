How this 1980s walk-up apartment in eastern Singapore was redesigned for family life

This apartment in eastern Singapore may not look out over the city, but its view is no less appealing – across the condominium pool and into the emerald canopy of mature trees. Set on the top floor of a mid-1980s walk-up, it has many of the qualities associated with homes of that era – an expansive layout, generously sized rooms and a spacious balcony.

The apartment has a roomy lower level and a small mezzanine that overlooks the living area. Charming original features – such as glass brick walls that filter light and glow at night – were retained. The owners, a couple with two young sons, engaged interior designer Edmund Ong of Shed Studio to tailor the home to their lifestyle.

The wife was formerly in the civil service and now cares for the children full time, so they wanted the home to feel comfortable and inviting. During my visit, she shared that they had initially fallen for a larger apartment nearby – one with a panoramic view – but it was not meant to be, as the owner chose to sell it to someone else.