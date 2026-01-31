This River Valley apartment channels Japanese minimalism – and it’s built for real family life

With its traditional doma – a Japanese-style entryway where shoes are removed before stepping up into the home – tatami mat area and minimalist lines, this apartment is, at first glance, a clear homage to Japanese design. While Singapore has many homeowners and designers skilled in this aesthetic, this particular project offers far more than its initial impression suggests.

Led by Leong Lai Ping from K2LD Architects, Sora House, as it has been christened, differentiates itself by embodying Japanese living rituals, such as a clear separation between the sleep and play zones. This was part of a wish list from the owners – a husband-and-wife couple who live with their three children, all under the age of eight.

Their desire for a Japanese, lifestyle-driven home stemmed from having lived in the country before moving to Singapore. When they bought this 2,700-sq-ft penthouse apartment in River Valley, they were adamant about recreating what felt most familiar.