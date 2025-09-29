Bold flavours, new directions: Award-winning restaurants to book now
At Asia’s Finest Tables, journey through seven standout restaurants from around the region, with priority access for select UOB cardmembers.
At the heart of every memorable meal lies a blend of quality ingredients, refined technique and layered flavours. But it is the chef’s personal vision and experiences that elevate the familiar into something more.
Some menus take subtle steps – reworking familiar ingredients in new directions. Others take bolder strides, bringing together unlikely pairings or unexpected textures to surprise and delight.
This season, Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards highlights some of the region’s most creative culinary talents. Part of a year-long programme for select UOB cardmembers, each quarter features a curated line-up of standout restaurants – including Michelin-starred and award-winning names known for pushing boundaries.
In Singapore, UOB Reserve cardmembers enjoy priority reservations and a specially designed full-course dinner at an exclusive rate. This includes off-menu creations, signature dishes and a glass of Taittinger Prestige Rosé Champagne – lively, fruity and elegant, with delicate bubbles and aromas of freshly crushed red berries – for each diner.
More than just a reservation, this is a table saved across four countries, for those who appreciate inventive, thoughtful cooking.
ELEGANT EXPRESSIONS FROM SINGAPORE
Set at the crossroads of multiple cultures, Singapore has long been a place where heritage cuisines are reimagined.
At two-Michelin-starred Thevar, South Indian flavours are interpreted through a modern lens with European techniques. Expect bold but balanced flavours to set the palate dancing, with elegant renditions that will draw you into the region’s culinary story. The aromatic Ghee Roasted Aomori Scallops are served with spiced Tellicherry pepper purée and a slaw of kaffir lime, coriander and toasted peanuts. King Oyster Mushroom Semiya, the second dish, highlights India’s vegetarian traditions with vermicelli tossed with king oyster mushrooms, sweet potato gravy, crispy poha (flattened rice) and gremolata.
At the Ritz-Carlton’s one-Michelin-starred Summer Pavilion, the elegance of Cantonese cuisine is expressed through artful interpretations. For Asia’s Finest Tables, the menu features Baked Canadian Lobster – tender meat soaked in superior broth and topped with black caviar – and Steamed Glutinous Rice, a dim sum classic elevated with hairy crab roe. These nuanced, precise dishes reflect the mastery behind the restaurant’s nine consecutive years of Michelin recognition.
BOLD BRILLIANCE FROM MALAYSIA
Steeped in centuries of culinary tradition, Malaysia’s rich use of herbs and spices continues to offer endless room for reinterpretation. This season, two restaurants bring their own take to Asia’s Finest Tables.
In Penang, Au Jardin leans into French techniques while grounding its menu in locally sourced produce. Its one-Michelin-starred kitchen serves a dish of crisp Local Asparagus with Pearl Corn and charred wild Semporna Abalone – all highlighting their natural sweetness. A light dessert of Hyssop and Lime follows, featuring local vanilla expressed in both oil and pâte de fruit, closing the meal with a gentle flourish.
Moving to the capital of Kuala Lumpur, one-Michelin-starred Beta KL draws on food traditions from across the country, refining them through contemporary methods and French-style plating. Exclusively for UOB cardmembers, the restaurant presents Cornfed Chicken Consommé – a clear broth infused with dang gui (angelica root) and topped with a flaky pastry dome. The menu also features dry-aged Cherry Valley Duck, paired with house-made duck leg sausage, fermented beancurd and yam.
TRAILBLAZING THAILAND AND INDONESIA
In the dynamic cities of Bangkok and Jakarta, three new entrants to Asia’s Finest Tables offer distinct perspectives grounded in tradition and technique.
At Samrub Samrub Thai – Bangkok’s latest Michelin-star recipient – chef Prin Polsuk continues his mission to champion lesser-known regional Thai traditions. His Grey Pomfret Soup features finger root, a peppery rhizome common in western Thailand, adding an earthy note to a coastal dish. Meanwhile, Fried Duck Breast with Salt and Jaew Pee Pong comes with crisp skin and a sharp, smoky dip made from fermented chilli, tomato and wild herbs.
For two-Michelin-starred Mezzaluna, chef Ryuki Kawasaki has maintained his acclaimed approach since 2018. Blending French finesse with Japanese precision, his UOB-exclusive dishes reflect a confident, understated style. First is Seared Foie Gras paired with Beni Haruka sweet potato fondant, alongside gingerbread praline, hazelnut foam and fresh truffle. The second is Butter-Poached Matsukawa Karei (barfin flounder) served with smoked haddock brandade – a French classic – and finished with white wine sauce, salmon roe and caviar.
In Jakarta, Kindling stands out as a rising name. Within a year of opening, it received national recognition with a Gold Award in the Prestige Gourmet Awards – Indonesia’s 30 Best Restaurants. For this season, the team presents two UOB-exclusive creations that blend regional influence with French flair.
The 36 Egg-Yolk Noodle – made with house-crafted pasta – is dressed with chicken jus, Shaoxing wine, Normandy butter and rendered lap cheong, then topped with bafun uni. Equally stellar is the Carrara640 Beef. Two cuts from the same Australian farm are treated differently – one grilled over binchotan in a black pepper caramel glaze, the other braised with soy – then plated with a sauce of coconut milk, turmeric, galangal and spices, balancing richness with brightness.
Taken together, these kitchens reflect how Southeast Asian cuisine continues to evolve – rooted, resourceful and unapologetically forward-facing.
