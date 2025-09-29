Bold flavours, new directions: Award-winning restaurants to book now

At the heart of every memorable meal lies a blend of quality ingredients, refined technique and layered flavours. But it is the chef’s personal vision and experiences that elevate the familiar into something more.

Some menus take subtle steps – reworking familiar ingredients in new directions. Others take bolder strides, bringing together unlikely pairings or unexpected textures to surprise and delight.

This season, Asia’s Finest Tables by UOB Cards highlights some of the region’s most creative culinary talents. Part of a year-long programme for select UOB cardmembers, each quarter features a curated line-up of standout restaurants – including Michelin-starred and award-winning names known for pushing boundaries.

In Singapore, UOB Reserve cardmembers enjoy priority reservations and a specially designed full-course dinner at an exclusive rate. This includes off-menu creations, signature dishes and a glass of Taittinger Prestige Rosé Champagne – lively, fruity and elegant, with delicate bubbles and aromas of freshly crushed red berries – for each diner.

More than just a reservation, this is a table saved across four countries, for those who appreciate inventive, thoughtful cooking.

ELEGANT EXPRESSIONS FROM SINGAPORE

Set at the crossroads of multiple cultures, Singapore has long been a place where heritage cuisines are reimagined.

At two-Michelin-starred Thevar, South Indian flavours are interpreted through a modern lens with European techniques. Expect bold but balanced flavours to set the palate dancing, with elegant renditions that will draw you into the region’s culinary story. The aromatic Ghee Roasted Aomori Scallops are served with spiced Tellicherry pepper purée and a slaw of kaffir lime, coriander and toasted peanuts. King Oyster Mushroom Semiya, the second dish, highlights India’s vegetarian traditions with vermicelli tossed with king oyster mushrooms, sweet potato gravy, crispy poha (flattened rice) and gremolata.