Meet the culinary masters behind Marina Bay Sands’ new Cantonese restaurant
Floating above the city, Jin Ting Wan offers diners an elevated journey – on the plate and with its views.
Long associated with prosperity, harmony and good luck, the dragonfly is also linked to an old saying – of it gently dipping upon the water. The grace and agility of this act creates ripples that travel far. At Jin Ting Wan (Golden Dragonfly Bay in Mandarin), the metaphor takes flight as skilled hands deliver refined Cantonese fare, led by masters of their craft.
Rising 55 storeys above Marina Bay Sands, Jin Ting Wan brings together executive chef Albert Li, tea master Jacky Zhao Gang and head sommelier Joe Yang – each lending their expertise in food, tea and wine – to present a contemporary take on Cantonese dining.
CAPTURING THE SOUL OF CANTONESE TRADITION
With a deep fluency in regional Chinese cuisines, Li offers diners a more nuanced expression of Cantonese fare beyond Hong Kong-style staples. Born in Guangxi, he draws from a broad repertoire – including Shun De, Teochew and Hakka styles – to craft a menu that blends tradition, seasonality and subtle innovation.
At Jin Ting Wan, the dynamic menu features Cantonese techniques such as slow-cooking and double-boiling, with careful control of heat to elevate flavour and texture. Li also introduces select elements from other regions – such as the occasional Szechuan accent – for unexpected contrast.
“Cantonese cuisine is more than my heritage – it is my identity,” said Li, who has led Michelin-starred and Black Pearl-awarded restaurants across China. “My mission is to shift perceptions. I want guests to experience the cuisine not only through taste, but through harmony, balance and feeling – the very soul of Cantonese cooking.”
REFINEMENT IN EVERY POUR
In Chinese cuisine, tea – a symbol of connection – is often served as part of a welcome. At Jin Ting Wan, the tradition is honoured and extended through the Art Lounge, a serene space dedicated to the tea ceremony as part of the restaurant’s immersive experience.
Overseeing this is head tea master Jacky Zhao Gang, who brings more than two decades of experience from prestigious hotels. With more than 80 tea varietals – many rare and sourced from private producers – Zhao curates a programme that melds aroma, texture and taste with ceremony. Served at the lounge or tableside, highlights include Feng Huang Dancong from Guangdong and aged Pu’er from Yunnan, each chosen for its clarity and character.
For those who prefer wine, head sommelier Joe Yang brings a different dimension. Named Sommelier Hotelier of the Year 2019 by Stelliers Greater China and Champion of the Macau Sommelier Challenge, Yang focuses on boutique Chinese labels that reflect the country’s wine-producing regions, including Ningxia, Hebei, Yunnan, Shandong and Shanxi.
Selections include Celebre by Bao Zhuang Winery from Shangri-La’s cool slopes, and Chapter and Verse by Canaan Winery, a pioneer of French hybrid grape variety Marselan in Hebei. These are paired with Li’s dishes to draw out the subtleties of the cuisine. Rare international vintages are also available.
Together, the tea and wine programmes offer a thoughtful extension to the meal – one that underscores the restaurant’s focus on detail and restraint.
RIPPLES ON THE PLATE
A menu this considered deserves an equally fine setting. Jin Ting Wan’s interiors blend oriental motifs with clean lines, pairing geometric latticework with patterned silks to create an elegant, light-filled space. The main dining hall offers sweeping city views while four private rooms provide more intimate settings, each with unobstructed panoramas.
On the menu, classic Cantonese dishes are given fresh updates. The Marinated Chrysanthemum Jellyfish, shaped to resemble the flower, is served with a blend of Zhejiang black vinegar and Shanxi aged vinegar – crisp, mildly tart and refreshing.
The Poached Hokkaido Squid is another highlight. Caught from cold northern waters, the rocket squid is gently poached to preserve its firm texture and natural sweetness. It is served with house-made chilli oil infused with golden garlic and crushed peanuts, giving the dish a balanced finish with both crunch and fragrance.
In keeping with the restaurant’s focus on seasonality and provenance, the autumn tasting menu includes wild-foraged mushrooms from Yunnan. These include aromatic matsutake and rare golden fungus, featured in dishes such as Fried Rice with Ganba Fungus and Honey Pea, and Simmered Bird’s Nest Fern with Wild Red Mushroom.
Jin Ting Wan also places emphasis on sourcing. The kitchen uses sustainable seafood from certified fisheries and cage-free chickens – part of a broader commitment to responsible practices that speak to both flavour and future.
