Meet the culinary masters behind Marina Bay Sands’ new Cantonese restaurant

With a deep fluency in regional Chinese cuisines, Li offers diners a more nuanced expression of Cantonese fare beyond Hong Kong-style staples. Born in Guangxi, he draws from a broad repertoire – including Shun De, Teochew and Hakka styles – to craft a menu that blends tradition, seasonality and subtle innovation.

At Jin Ting Wan, the dynamic menu features Cantonese techniques such as slow-cooking and double-boiling, with careful control of heat to elevate flavour and texture. Li also introduces select elements from other regions – such as the occasional Szechuan accent – for unexpected contrast.

“Cantonese cuisine is more than my heritage – it is my identity,” said Li, who has led Michelin-starred and Black Pearl-awarded restaurants across China. “My mission is to shift perceptions. I want guests to experience the cuisine not only through taste, but through harmony, balance and feeling – the very soul of Cantonese cooking.”

REFINEMENT IN EVERY POUR