At W Residences Marina View – Singapore, your home adapts to you from the moment you arrive.

The best city addresses offer more than a desirable location — they create a sense of ease that reshapes how your day unfolds. At W Residences Marina View – Singapore, that experience begins well before you reach your home. The moment you step into the drop-off area, a sense of calm takes over, shaped by thoughtful design and deliberate flow.
From there to the lift lobby, each space is designed to transition you from the energy of the city to the calm rhythm of home. Lighting and layout synergise in quiet harmony — so arrival feels less like a pause, and more like settling in.
HOME, WITH ALL THE RIGHT SETTINGS
What defines this development is not a single statement piece, but the way hotel-grade design sensibilities have been reinterpreted for private living. Elevated from the 15th floor of a 51-storey tower, the residences are fully integrated with the W Singapore – Marina View hotel. There are 683 residences in total — ranging from one- to five-bedroom units, including three exclusive penthouses — each designed for effortless modern living.
Ease here isn’t passive — it’s a service culture that remembers. Valet parking, a key-management system and towel service remove the small frictions, while a 24/7 residential concierge handles everything from airline and private-jet bookings to car services, restaurant reservations and golf tee times, among other requests. Together, they make home life run with hotel precision.
That philosophy extends to healthcare. Residents are looked after by a dedicated Medi-Concierge team from Raffles Medical Group (RMG), which provides round-the-clock medical and wellness support. The programme offers emergency response, house calls, teleconsultations, fast-tracked appointments and medication delivery, as well as billing assistance and access to a private lounge. Residents can tap into RMG’s network of over 400 physicians across 30 specialties, with access to second opinions from Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic for complex cases. Beyond treatment, the service integrates digital health tracking, fitness, nutrition and mental wellness support — making healthcare as seamless as a concierge request.
Within the residences, that same commitment to ease is reflected in the design. The rooms are shaped to support how people move, live and transition through the day. Layouts favour clean lines and intuitive flow, with no awkward corners or competing pathways. Custom lighting is ambient and responsive, shifting naturally with the time of day — brightening with the morning and softening toward evening. The result is a home that’s always ready, whether for an early video call, an impromptu dinner with friends or a quiet return at night.
THE QUIET PRECISION OF CARE
W’s service DNA is present, but expressed with subtlety. The brand’s Whatever/Whenever ethos is reinterpreted for residential life, providing calm and consistency. “W is a brand that offers a unique and engaging living experience for individuals who value community, culture and innovative luxury,” said Mr John Hearns, senior vice president of Global Residential Operations, Marriott International. “With the Whatever/Whenever service approach, residents are free to pursue whatever they want, whenever they want, with everything taken care of."
Managed by global hospitality leader Marriott International, the residences benefit from the precision of a five-star residential team — one that knows the value of anticipation, routine and seamless service.
THE LUXURY OF BEING UNDERSTOOD
Peace of mind. It’s a phrase that comes up often in conversations with the W service team — and it holds up on closer inspection. You see it in the way small decisions across the residence add up to something quietly assured: fewer steps, less friction, more clarity. What’s left is the feeling of being at ease — and fully present.
Ownership at W Residences Marina View – Singapore includes ONVIA membership, a programme designed for branded residences. With it comes Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status — recognition that travels with you across cities and stays. Preferential rates, upgrades, late check-outs (where available) and the kind of welcome that makes you feel like you have never left home.
Apart from its address, what distinguishes W Residences Marina View – Singapore is the atmosphere it creates. Furnishings are curated with intention, spaces flow effortlessly and service is proactive. This is the hallmark of branded residences: world-class hospitality paired with lived-in comfort, where experiences feel both personal and polished. For the global homeowner, it’s about the art of living well, with thoughtful amenities, a sense of belonging and the freedom to choose your pace.
A CITY THAT MOVES WITH YOU
Life in Marina Bay is about flexibility — the ease of shifting gears. The district draws people already moving at speed; what they value isn’t more spectacle, but more fluency. A weekday might begin with a morning run by the water, before slipping into a downtown meeting, making a pause for omakase at lunchtime, then returning to the calm of a home above the skyline. On weekends, the city converges — with museums, gardens and rooftop bars all within reach.
With the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s long-term vision for the southern coastline, Marina Bay stands at the gateway to Singapore’s next phase of growth. The district will anchor the transformation of the Greater Southern Waterfront — a 30-kilometre stretch of former port land being reimagined as a major extension of the city. In the coming decades, this master plan will bring new homes, offices, parks and cultural destinations along the waterfront, all connected by promenades and transport links. As these precincts take shape, Marina Bay will evolve from a financial centre into a complete waterfront neighbourhood defined by connectivity, liveability and lasting value — with W Residences Marina View – Singapore right at its doorstep.
Marina Bay’s place — in both Singapore’s imagination and on the map — needs little restating. Its momentum is clear: Promenades come alive at dusk, new cultural and hospitality landmarks emerge, and a steady rhythm of renewal unfolds without losing its identity.
In a landscape that rewards both proximity and privacy, W Residences Marina View – Singapore offers the best of both. Here, service knows you, design works for you and home gives back what matters most: more time and more of yourself, at the end of the day.
