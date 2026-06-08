From Chiang Mai’s black house to the Bangkok skyline: Inside 137 Pillars

The name Baan Dam hints at what 137 Pillars House looked like when Panida Wongphanlert first saw it in 2002: derelict and overgrown, its weathered teak blackened by decades of linseed oil, neglect and tropical rain. The Harvard-trained architect bought it anyway. Her family’s primary business was textiles; hotels were never the plan. But once she learned the history embedded in those titular pillars, keeping it to herself was not an option.

The house was built in the late 19th century as part of the Borneo Company’s upcountry operations, a British trading firm that arrived in northern Siam chasing Tectona grandis, or teak – the yellow-barked hardwood that Europe’s shipyards and architects craved for its resistance to rot and insects. Teak was extraordinarily valuable: A tree took 80 to 100 years to reach maturity, had to be girdled and left to die before it would float, and then took at least two more years to reach Bangkok by river.