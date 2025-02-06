A new Aman city hotel is opening in Bangkok in April 2025

Aman is known for its luxury resorts in secluded destinations, but the hotel brand has been expanding into urban cities, offering the same sense of tranquillity, impeccable service and minimalist elegance.

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, its latest urban sanctuary, will open on April 2, the group has announced. The 52-suite hotel is located in Nai Lert Park, set amid lush greenery and offering solace in the bustling urban cityscape. It is home to an exclusive Aman Club with its own dedicated spaces, a 1,500 sq m Aman Spa & Wellness centre, multiple dining and socialising venues alongside branded residences.

Behind the design of the hotel is long-time Aman collaborator Jean-Michel Gathy, who drew inspiration from the century-old Nai Lert Park Heritage Home. This historic residence belongs to Thailand’s influential Nai Lert family, Aman’s partner on the project. The Nai Lert Group is a pioneering developer in Thailand, with the Aman project spearheaded by fourth-generation scion Naphaporn “Lek” Bodiratnangkura.