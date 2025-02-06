A new Aman city hotel is opening in Bangkok in April 2025
The 52-suite Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is the ultra-luxury hotel brand’s third global urban property.
Aman is known for its luxury resorts in secluded destinations, but the hotel brand has been expanding into urban cities, offering the same sense of tranquillity, impeccable service and minimalist elegance.
Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, its latest urban sanctuary, will open on April 2, the group has announced. The 52-suite hotel is located in Nai Lert Park, set amid lush greenery and offering solace in the bustling urban cityscape. It is home to an exclusive Aman Club with its own dedicated spaces, a 1,500 sq m Aman Spa & Wellness centre, multiple dining and socialising venues alongside branded residences.
Behind the design of the hotel is long-time Aman collaborator Jean-Michel Gathy, who drew inspiration from the century-old Nai Lert Park Heritage Home. This historic residence belongs to Thailand’s influential Nai Lert family, Aman’s partner on the project. The Nai Lert Group is a pioneering developer in Thailand, with the Aman project spearheaded by fourth-generation scion Naphaporn “Lek” Bodiratnangkura.
Speaking about the property Vlad Doronin, chairman and CEO of Aman Group, said, “Thailand has played a significant role in the history of our brand and the latest evolution, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, will offer a unique connection to the rich heritage of the city. This is enhanced by our close collaboration with the Nai Lert family, in particular Naphaporn “Lek” Bodiratnangkura whose involvement and support has ensured the property reflects the legacy of its incredible location.”
“Further, Aman Nai Lert Bangkok represents another milestone in our long-term vision to introduce the exceptional Aman experience to urban destinations as well as providing a strategic link to our properties across Asia,” Doronin continued.
Local craftsmanship and antiques enhance the interiors, while a majestic 100-year-old Sompong tree serves as the heart of the property. The hotel will offer guests signature local experiences, unveiling Bangkok’s best-kept cultural and culinary secrets.
Amenities include a poolside bar, along with an infinity swimming pool overlooking the green canopy of Nai Lert Park. F&B offerings include convivial lounge bar 1872 and signature Italian restaurant, Arva.
The 19th floor of the hotel is exclusive to Aman Club Founders, a private membership programme that offers members, referred to as “founders”, privileged access to Aman’s extensive facilities and services. At Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, they can enjoy an open-air terrace with skyline views, two restaurants, an atmospheric Aman Lounge and a Cigar Bar. They will also have access to the hotel’s state-of-the-art wellness facilities.
The 1,500 sq m Aman Spa & Wellness, spanning two floors, will house both a medical clinic, operated by Hertitude Clinic, and an Aman Spa. The Medical Wellness by Hertitude Clinic will include eight private clinic rooms, one examination room, an IV Lounge and cryotherapy chamber.
On a separate floor, the Aman Spa will offer an extensive range of hydrotherapy facilities and movement spaces. Treatments will take place across six spa therapy rooms, a dedicated Thai massage treatment room, and the private Banya Spa House.
The hotel’s 52 suites are said to be among the largest in Bangkok, starting at 94 sq m with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame park and city views. The Aman Suite encompasses an entire floor and is one of the largest presidential suites in Bangkok with three bedrooms, a balcony and terrace, dining room, private spa, entertainment room and more.
Aman Nai Lert Bangkok is the brand’s third global urban property after Aman Tokyo and Aman New York. It brings the brand full circle from its 1988 launch of flagship property Amanpuri in Phuket, providing a gateway to Aman’s 24 hotels and resorts in Asia. Other resorts in the continent include Amankora in Bhutan, Aman Kyoto in Japan, Amansara in Siem Reap, Amanjiwo in Yogyakarta and more.