Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2026: Guangzhou bar Hope & Sesame is No.1, Singapore scores four spots

Bangkok is the most awarded city with eight spots and a number of special awards. Bar Us (No 6) received the Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award. Debutante Lennon's, located atop the Rosewood hotel earned the Disaronno Highest New Entry Award at No 7.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong has seven bars in the top 50, while Jakarta and Seoul have four each. India, Taiwan and Tokyo have three each, while Kuala Lumpur has two.

Hong Kong’s Mius (No 36) took home the Bareksten Best Bar Design Award 2026 while its owner, Shelley Tai, was voted by industry peers to receive the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender award.

Other special awards presented include The Campari One To Watch award, which was presented to Jakarta’s Hats Bar (No 77) for being most likely to break into the top 50 list in the future. Hanoi’s Workshop14 (No 34) won the Three Cents Best New Opening Award while Indra Kantono, co-founder of Jigger & Pony was named the Roku Industry Icon 2024. Hong Kong’s COA (No 24), which has been No 1 thrice on the list, won the Remy Martin Legend of the List Award. Sri Lankan beach dive bar Smoke & Bitters (No 29) earned the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award.

Singapore also has seven bars on the extended 51-100 list, more than any other city. They are BOP at No 52, Side Door at No 57, The Elephant Room at No 58, Native at No 80, Cat Bite Club at No 86, Bar Bon Funk at No 90 and Stay Gold Flamingo at No 97.

BOP is the highest-ranked new entry on the extended list.