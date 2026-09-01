The Balvenie unveils its oldest whisky yet – an 88-year-old single malt from 1931

The 88-year-old whisky sits at the centre of a sculptural form comprising eight flowing layers, each representing a decade of its maturation. Its fascia is made from hand-patinated bronze, referencing both the textures and colours of the distillery and the oxidation that develops naturally on copper over time.

The reverse comprises 88 symbolic layers of oak. At its centre is a physical piece of The Balvenie’s history: a copper disc made from one of the distillery’s decommissioned stills.

The whisky is housed in a hand-blown crystal decanter, engraved and gilded with 18-carat gold. Its distinctive rounded neck and shoulders form a silhouette known as “The Balvenie Ball”, echoing the shape of the distillery’s copper stills.

“At The Balvenie, I encountered a spirit that has been carefully shaped by generations of people who have protected and refined their craft, while remaining deeply connected to their origins,” Arsham said. “Much of my work explores time, material transformation and the histories that objects carry. This collaboration has brought these themes together naturally; I wanted to create something that feels both ancient and contemporary, to make the passage of time tangible.”

THE LIMITED-EDITION 12- AND 15-YEAR-OLD WHISKIES

The collection’s 12- and 15-year-old limited editions draw on elements of both the production and presentation of the 88-year-old whisky.