How to travel when your toddler needs a car seat

It’s 2026, and parents of toddlers have yet to come across a perfect solution for a perennial headache: travelling with a car seat.

As the father of a rambunctious two-year-old, I’ve learned this the hard way. My wife and I have tried every popular approach discussed on Reddit and parenting forums, including schlepping my own car seat through airports and renting one along with a car. Every option had downsides, and the struggle made some family vacations exhausting.

Yet, like many parents who want to expose their children to the world, I’m eager to continue travelling with my little one, so I asked experts on car seat safety for tips.

They agreed on one thing: The safest — and by far least convenient — idea is to bring your own car seat.

Convenience and safety are “like two north poles of a magnet that are just pushing apart,” said Dr Alisa Baer, a paediatrician who runs the Car Seat Lady, a safety consulting firm. But safety is non-negotiable, she added: “The car seat is the only product that you will have on your trip that is for the sole purpose of saving your child’s life.”

None of the tips or workarounds were perfect, but here are some of the best.

RENT A CAR SEAT? MAYBE NOT

Many parents who are turned off by the idea of navigating the airport with a seat simply choose to rent one at their destination. It’s an understandable approach, but renting has its dangers.

For one, a rental seat will probably be unfamiliar, which could lead to improper installation, and they aren’t always clean. Also, there’s no way to know the history of a rental, including whether it’s been in a crash, said Emily Thomas, an auto safety expert who leads the car seat program at Consumer Reports.

Leaving your seat at home would still limit your options for safely transporting your child to the airport. It would also leave you without a car seat on the airplane — not a great idea, Baer said — especially with growing concerns about the safety of air travel and questions about flying with children in your lap.

BUY A LIGHTER, THINNER OPTION

If you’ve decided to buy instead of rent, you have two main options: Get one seat for home and travel, or purchase a second just for trips.

Experts recommend choosing a slim car seat that fits down an aircraft aisle, or a lightweight model if you're buying one specifically for travel.