Chicken rice at Tiffany’s: The brand’s first cafe at Ion Orchard has a menu by Odette’s Julien Royer
Breakfast, dinner and everything in between can now be had at the new Blue Box Cafe at Tiffany & Co’s Singapore flagship store.
Breakfast is a state of mind, and little blue boxes a promise of pleasure — which is why jewellery lovers, classic movie buffs and gourmands alike can now have breakfast at Tiffany’s at the brand’s first Singapore restaurant.
The newly opened Blue Box Cafe, located on the third floor of the Tiffany & Co flagship store at Ion Orchard, serves a menu designed by Julien Royer of three Michelin-starred Odette, marking the first official, permanent brand partnership for the decorated chef.
Dine in an intimate space decorated in hues of blue by acclaimed American architect Peter Marino, under hundreds of the brand’s iconic little blue boxes, which hang whimsically suspended from the ceiling.
While Holly Golightly from the classic movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s munches on a humble takeaway pastry in a paper bag as she gazes into the jewellery store’s window, meals partaken of here are a different affair.
The breakfast, teatime and all-day dining menus bear Royer’s distinctive French touch, with the incorporation of American inspirations in homage to Tiffany & Co’s origins, as well as Asian inflections thanks to his years of living and working in Singapore.
In the breakfast menu (S$78), Odette fans will recognise elements such as the signature soft-boiled Japanese Oita eggs nestled within silver egg cups, topped with a spoonful of Oscietra caviar and served with toasted brioche soldiers; the baguette from Odette’s bread course; and seasonal jams. There are also seasonal fruits, house-cured trout, granola, viennoiseries and a lavender madeleine.
Meanwhile, the teatime set (S$98) includes a “Croque Madame” with aged Comte and bechamel sauce wrapped in filo pastry, a potato millefeuille with caviar and creme fraiche, and a wagyu cecina roll with black truffle, alongside a pandan chouquette, calamansi tartelette with confit calamansi, and Vanuatu vanilla flan “feuillete”.
Then there’s the all-day dining menu, where you might go for a burger made with Black Angus beef and cheddar cheese on a brioche potato bun (S$34); Patagonian toothfish with dashi, sake-seaweed pomelo ikura beurre blanc and bok choy (S$58); wild mushroom ravioli (S$48); or “Confit Yellow Chicken” (S$48) featuring Niigata rice cooked claypot-style with a sprinkling of fried chicken skin, aka Royer’s take on the local favourite of chicken rice.
There’s also a caviar and seafood menu, cheeses and a selection of plated desserts like an ile flottante with orange blossom water creme Anglaise, and Royer’s (elegant, of course) interpretation of what would happen if a Snickers and a Twix bar had a baby.
Nothing very bad could happen to you here, as Holly would say.
The cafe in Singapore joins Blue Box cafes and pop-ups around the world featuring menu collaborations with renowned chefs, including Daniel Boulud in New York City, Natsuko Shoji in Tokyo and Augustin Balbi in Hong Kong.
There's such a lot of world to see, and so many pastries to eat, my huckleberry friend.
Blue Box Cafe Singapore is at Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, 03-11, Singapore 238801.