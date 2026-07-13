Chicken rice at Tiffany’s: The brand’s first cafe at Ion Orchard has a menu by Odette’s Julien Royer

Breakfast is a state of mind, and little blue boxes a promise of pleasure — which is why jewellery lovers, classic movie buffs and gourmands alike can now have breakfast at Tiffany’s at the brand’s first Singapore restaurant.

The newly opened Blue Box Cafe, located on the third floor of the Tiffany & Co flagship store at Ion Orchard, serves a menu designed by Julien Royer of three Michelin-starred Odette, marking the first official, permanent brand partnership for the decorated chef.

Dine in an intimate space decorated in hues of blue by acclaimed American architect Peter Marino, under hundreds of the brand’s iconic little blue boxes, which hang whimsically suspended from the ceiling.