InterContinental Singapore in Bugis to rebrand as The Luxury Collection in January 2026

The InterContinental Singapore hotel in Bugis will undergo a conversion and rebrand to join Marriott International's The Luxury Collection portfolio in January 2026, the group announced on Tuesday (Oct 29).

Owned by Frasers Hospitality, the landmark property will become the second Luxury Collection hotel in Singapore and the first located in the city centre. The brand made its Singapore debut earlier this October with The Laurus, a Luxury Collection Hotel, located on Sentosa Island.

It was previously announced in September 2025 that management of InterContinental Singapore by InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) will conclude on Dec 31, 2025, upon the expiration of the hotel management agreement.

Located in the heart of the Bras Basah–Bugis district, the hotel sits within the Bugis Junction mixed-use development, offering direct access to Bugis MRT Station and close proximity to the cultural enclaves of Kampong Glam and Arab Street.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Frasers Hospitality to bring The Luxury Collection to the heart of Singapore – a gateway city that continues to inspire global travellers with its blend of tradition and modernity,” said Oriol Montal, regional vice president for luxury, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. “This signing underscores our confidence in Singapore and our commitment to expanding our luxury footprint in this world-class destination.”

The hotel will also join the Marriott Bonvoy travel programme, Montal added.

The transformation underscores “our continued investment in realising the hotel’s distinctive potential, strengthening our competitive edge, and setting new benchmarks in Singapore’s luxury hospitality landscape," said Jason Leong, executive director and head of investment and asset management for Frasers Hospitality. "While we embark on this carefully curated evolution, we remain deeply rooted in the property’s unique identity and heritage," Leong continued.

The hotel will feature 406 guestrooms and suites, starting from 38 sq m. Planned facilities include a fitness centre, outdoor swimming pool, and six dining and social venues, such as an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge, and pool bar. It will also offer approximately 1,000 sq m of flexible event space, including a 540 sq m ballroom.

The property will complement Marriott International’s existing portfolio of hotels in Singapore, which includes luxury brands such as The St Regis Singapore, JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach, and The Singapore Edition, which opened in late 2023.