The Macallan takes your palate on a transatlantic voyage with its new Carta Nautica collection
The Macallan's latest chapter pays tribute to the transatlantic journey of its bourbon and sherry-seasoned oak casks.
The measure of good Scotch whisky doesn’t just lie in its flavour profile or prestigious label. It is its ability to transport you across landscapes, through time and between cultures and traditions. The Macallan captures that very spirit of exploration with the Carta Nautica Collection, a new collection of single malt Scotch whiskies that's inspired by the voyage that its oak staves and casks undertake across the Atlantic Ocean.
Spanish for “nautical chart,” Carta Nautica traces the transatlantic journey of The Macallan’s casks, with each destination shaping the whisky to create a collection that reflects the brand’s heritage and spirit of exploration. After all, the journey of a whisky is shaped by more than the time it spends in a cask. The wood itself carries a history of its own, influenced by where it comes from, how it’s prepared and the spirits it once held.
At the heart of the collection is the unconventional maturation process that has been developed by The Macallan’s Whisky Mastery Team. Each expression begins its maturation in sherry-seasoned oak casks from Jerez de la Frontera before being transferred into casks that previously held North American bourbon – two distinct cask influences that each lend depth, richness, brightness and complexity.
The result is a collection of four expressions. Leading the series is The Macallan Carta Nautica Distilled in 1987, a rare single malt and the first in a new series of vintage releases. Distilled in 1987 and matured over 38 years, the 45.2% ABV single malt Scotch whisky opens with notes of creamy vanilla and caramelised peaches, alongside hints of rich oak, tropical pineapple, and a hint of rose and pink grapefruit. A sip reveals antique oak with orange oil, berry compote and nectarines with the soft warmth of leather. The finish is long and refined, with lingering notes of wood spice and sultanas.
The collectible whisky is presented in packaging with artwork by American artist Amy Genser, who drew on the natural forms and rhythms of the ocean to reflect the casks’ physical journey.
The Macallan Carta Nautica Distilled in 1987 is available at The Macallan Boutique Singapore.