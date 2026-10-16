Inside Audemars Piguet’s AP House Singapore, where watches are only part of the experience

If Swiss watchmaking has traditionally prized discretion and restraint, Audemars Piguet has often seemed happy to loosen the tie a little. Still impeccably pedigreed, but more inclined to march to the beat of its own drum, wear something conversation-starting to the party and mingle with artists, athletes and celebrities.

Still impeccably bred, obviously. But perhaps more inclined to march to the beat of his own drum, wear conversation-sparking fits to the party and hobnob with celebrities, athletes, A-listers and assorted heavy hitters all night.

Its watches have appeared on the wrists of everyone from BTS’s J-Hope and Seventeen’s Mingyu to Thai stars Win Metawin and Bright Vachirawit.

Audemars Piguet has never been shy about stepping outside haute horlogerie’s comfort zone. This is, after all, the watchmaker that helped make the stainless steel luxury sports watch – in the form of the Royal Oak – desirable at a time when precious metals dominated high-end watchmaking.