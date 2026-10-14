Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak trades the dial for gemstones in its high jewellery collection

At the heart of the collection is the Vallee de Joux, the Swiss Jura valley that has been home to Audemars Piguet since its founding in 1875. Its landscape, changing seasons, and play of light at different times of the day inspired several of the collection’s designs, translating the natural environment into precious gems and intricate arrangements.

Dream of Joux is perhaps the most expressive interpretation of the concept, as artisans use vibrant gemstones, contrasting textures, and bold architecture to evoke the magic of its frozen lakes, night skies, and flora. The Tree of Life Cuff, for example, recalls the lush foliage of the region with cognac-coloured sapphires and tsavorites over 18-carat pink gold, creating an intricate piece that dazzles in the light.

Meanwhile, the Blue Moon Cuff evokes the glow of a blue moon with brilliant-cut diamonds, deep blue sapphires, and Swiss blue and London blue topazes. Those drawn to the warmth of a sunrise will appreciate the Sunburst Cuff, which offers a sparkling array of diamonds, yellow and orange spessartites, as well as yellow, pink and orange sapphires arranged in a sunray design. All cuffs are finished with the Royal Oak’s signature octagonal clasp. A necklace and its matching pair of drop earrings round out the collection. Crafted in blue titanium and 18-carat white gold, they evoke icicles on a cold night, with pear-cut diamonds adding a delicate brillance to the wintry pieces.