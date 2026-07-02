Chanel buys historic French shirtmaker Charvet, ending 188 years of independence

Luxury group Chanel has acquired Charvet in a deal that will end 188 years of independent ownership at the renowned French shirtmaker.

The sale to Chanel includes Charvet’s headquarters and store on Paris’s Place Vendôme. The financial terms of the deal, which will give Chanel greater exposure to male customers, were not disclosed.

Founded by Joseph-Christophe Charvet in 1838, the Paris-based maison is the world’s first specialist shirt tailor. Charvet’s heirs sold the business in 1965 to their main fabric supplier, Denis Colban, whose son took on the business after his death in 1994.

Discussions over a deal began when Matthieu Blazy, Chanel’s new creative director, collaborated with Charvet to produce monogrammed shirts for his debut runway collection last October.