What it takes to recreate a Dior haute couture dress from the archives

In an age of next-day delivery and instant gratification, haute couture feels almost radical – one of the last luxuries that refuses to be hurried. A legally protected designation in France, it is reserved for fashion houses that meet strict criteria governing craftsmanship, personalisation and atelier expertise. Dior is one of them. Some clients go a step further, looking beyond the latest collection to the house’s archives, where celebrated designs can be brought to life once more.

Most haute couture commissions begin with the house’s latest collection, with a design serving as the starting point for conversations with the atelier. An archival creation follows a different path. The client chooses from Dior’s archives, with the silhouette, proportions and embellishments remaining faithful to Christian Dior’s original vision. The atelier’s task is not to reinterpret the design, but to recreate it for a new wearer.

A PROMISE MADE, A DREAM FULFILLED

Long before she stepped inside a Dior salon in Paris, Singapore medical practitioner Dr Caroline Heah had imagined what owning a haute couture dress might feel like. While studying in England, she immersed herself in old MGM films and the glamour of classic Hollywood, falling in love with the romanticism of a bygone era. She was particularly drawn to the hyper-feminine silhouettes of the post-war years, including Christian Dior’s revolutionary New Look, with its cinched waists and voluminous skirts. Cocktails were served at six, dinner at seven, and dressing was both ritual and expression.

It was during these years that she discovered Mrs. ’Arris Goes to Paris, the 1992 television adaptation starring Angela Lansbury, based on Paul Gallico’s novel. The story of an ordinary woman who dreams of owning a Dior haute couture dress struck a deeply personal chord. Heah made herself a promise: One day, she too would own one. More than four decades later, as she prepared to celebrate her 60th birthday, that dream would finally become reality.