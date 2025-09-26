The late Giorgio Armani's presence is felt in his final Emporio Armani collection

The final Emporio Armani collection shaped by the late Giorgio Armani's own hand previewed during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday (Sep 25) in the theatre where just weeks ago more than 15,000 people paid their last respects.

Armani’s presence was felt in the elegant relaxed tailoring that mixed the masculine with the feminine, and distinctive with a traveller's touches: kimono fastenings on jackets, raffia crochet caps and flat walking sandals and soft leather booties.

The theatre itself was appointed with architectural details that mirrored Armani's precise tailoring, while soft fabric suspended from the ceiling recalled the designer’s mastery of fluidity.