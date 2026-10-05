These new fine jewellery collections in 2026 play on light, colour and nostalgia

Graff shows its more playful side with the new FouFou collection. Its name is loosely translated into French for “just a little bit eccentric”, which is fitting for rings designed to be worn alone or stacked in different combinations. Each one features a single centre diamond on a slim pave-set band in yellow or white gold.

The wide array of cuts gives the collection its character. Oval, emerald, cushion, radiant, pear, heart and round brilliant diamonds appear across the range, with some set horizontally or vertically. Stacked together, the different shapes and orientations create a deliberately varied arrangement: a pear-shaped stone can sit beside a round brilliant or a horizontal setting beside a vertical one.

White-diamond designs begin with centre stones of 0.2 carat. Among the yellow-diamond versions is a 0.55-carat pear-shaped fancy intense yellow diamond on a yellow-gold pave band. Wearers can mix cuts, diamond colours and metals, then change the arrangement from one day to the next. For a jeweller so closely associated with large, exceptional diamonds, Foufou offers a playful and more casual way to wear them.

GO FOR BOLD: POMELLATO