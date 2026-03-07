An architect was inspired by a Ginza landmark for this house’s facade

The upscale shopping street of Ginza is lined with striking buildings designed by renowned architects, and Maison Hermes Ginza is among them. Italian architect Renzo Piano constructed its facade from square glass blocks, which bring indirect light into the galleries and retail spaces by day while evoking a giant lantern at night.

Singaporean architect Paul Yeo referenced the building when working with the homeowners on an inter-terrace house project in the Thomson area. Given the neighbourhood’s dense residential character, he wanted to use glass blocks on the elevation to bring natural light into the interiors while providing privacy for the occupants.

“Many houses around here use screens for the facade but that was not what the homeowners wanted. The couple, who live here with their three young sons, wanted a house that is very bright, airy, and can achieve privacy at the same time so I thought of using glass blocks to allow visual porosity while blurring out the outside,” explained Yeo, who runs PI Architects with his business partner, Ivan Soh.