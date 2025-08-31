Multi-gen family home in Singapore finds privacy in radical redesign

When the owners decided to buy this 3,800 sq ft residential plot in Upper Serangoon, the main considerations were its close proximity to the Kovan train station and their school of choice for their children. It did not matter that the surrounding context was far from ideal. Design, they thought, would help to work around the cons of the site.

Hyla Architects was their firm of choice for the project, with director Nicholas Gomes taking the lead alongside the firm’s principal Han Loke Kwang and senior architectural associate Wesley Fong.

“We had not encountered a site like this before,” said Gomes, with a pained look, before the tour started. “There is a four-block, 17-storey condominium looming over its front, a five-storey building to its side (a church) and 24-hour eateries in the rear. This semi-detached house definitely contends with a challenging urban context.”