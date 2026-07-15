From Cartier to Chanel: The high jewellery collections to know in 2026

High jewellery represents a maison’s creative vision at its most ambitious, bringing together artistic freedom, rare gemstones and exacting craftsmanship. Often requiring hundreds or even thousands of hours to complete, these one-of-a-kind creations showcase both imaginative design and technical mastery.

This year’s collections from 11 maisons, including Chopard, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget and Tiffany & Co, draw inspiration from house heritage, ancient history and the natural world. Through transformable designs, exceptional gemstones and technically complex settings, they blur the boundaries between jewellery and decorative art.

CHANEL SIGNES & SYMBOLES