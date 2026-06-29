Why Chinese watch brands are finally being taken seriously

The shift mirrors a broader transformation taking place across China itself. Whether in electric vehicles, smartphones, artificial intelligence or robotics, China is increasingly moving from manufacturing-led growth to innovation-led leadership.

Asian consumers who once looked to Europe or the United States for cutting-edge products are finding compelling alternatives much closer to home. Tarot believes watchmaking is following a similar trajectory.

Few people have observed that evolution more closely than Sugiharto Kusumadi, founder of Singapore multibrand retailer Red Army Watches (RAW), which carries brands including CIGA Design, Lucky Harvey and Shanghai Watch.

“I actually started representing Chinese watch brands much earlier than most people realise – back in 2008 with FIYTA,” he said. “Looking back, I think the market simply wasn’t ready yet. Consumer perceptions towards Chinese watches back then were still heavily shaped by price stereotypes rather than design or innovation.”

Today, the landscape looks markedly different.

“Five or six years ago, many collectors dismissed Chinese watches almost automatically,” he explained. “Today, the conversation is far more nuanced. Enthusiasts are beginning to separate low-cost mass production from genuine Chinese watchmaking creativity.”

The appeal, he added, extends beyond value.

“Younger buyers especially are much more open-minded – they care less about old stereotypes and more about whether a watch feels exciting, original, and worth the money.”

GROWING CONSUMER INTEREST

Among those buyers is collector Benjamin Tan, whose entry into Chinese watchmaking came through a CIGA Design Blue Planet Titanium in 2022.

“I fell in love with its iconic design, unique take on time-telling, comfort, and value,” he recalled. The watch, he said, announced “the arrival of Chinese watchmaking as being able to stand toe-to-toe with any timepiece in its price range, and even double it.”