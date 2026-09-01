Why Japan has become one of watchmaking’s biggest sources of inspiration

In case you haven’t noticed, Japan continues to be ridiculously popular with travellers. In the first five months of 2026 alone, some 2.4m Southeast Asians – including 310,000 Singaporeans – visited the country.

Sakura season and the weaker yen probably had something to do with it. But it’s not like the rest of the year gets much quieter. Travellers queue for 10-seat omakase counters, hunt down the latest Pokemon Centre exclusives, make pilgrimages to Studio Ghibli locations and somehow return home with an extra suitcase filled with snacks from Don Quijote.

It’s safe to say that the world’s love affair with Japan shows no signs of slowing down. And the watch industry, it seems, has caught Japan fever as well.

However, this wasn’t always the case. For many Singaporeans – and Asians more broadly – our first Japanese watch was probably a digital Casio strapped to our wrist in primary school. It was affordable, reliable and hardy enough to survive playground rough-and-tumbles or kickabouts on the football field.

But over the past few decades, Japanese watchmaking has evolved almost beyond recognition.

Alongside household names like Seiko, Citizen and Casio, a flourishing community of smaller and independent watchmakers has emerged, including Kurono Tokyo and Minase, with creations that command waiting lists, sell-out launches and devoted followings around the world.

A schoolboy transported here from the 1980s would hardly recognise the landscape.

At the same time, some of watchmaking’s most celebrated names in Switzerland and beyond have been looking east. Some have embraced Japanese art, others traditional craftsmanship, while many have drawn inspiration from the country’s landscapes, seasons and philosophy.

From cherry blossoms and Hokusai prints to centuries-old lacquering techniques, Japan has become one of watchmaking’s richest creative playgrounds.

Here are five watch brands showing just how deeply Japan is influencing contemporary watchmaking.