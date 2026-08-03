Tudor at 100, the Nautilus at 50: Landmark watch anniversaries in 2026

The watch world is entering the second half of 2026 in a reflective mood. The death of Philippe Stern, Patek Philippe’s legendary former president, on Jun 14 was a reminder that great watchmaking is about more than great products.

It is about ambition, vision and resilience – and the people willing to defy the status quo. Stern steadfastly defended the brand’s independence, shaped its modern identity and took it to new heights.

It is perhaps fitting, then, that many of this year’s most significant anniversaries celebrate those same qualities.

Patek Philippe’s Nautilus, which turns 50, redefined the luxury sports watch, while its Annual Calendar – a relative youngster at 30 – solved a genuine horological problem. In a very different corner of watchmaking, Ulysse Nardin’s 25-year-old Freak turned an entire movement into the time display.

In ways both large and small, these watches have left an indelible mark on watchmaking, and their influence continues to shape the current generation.

TUDOR

Celebrating 100 years in 2026