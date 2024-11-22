It’s all about omotenashi, the Japanese art of hospitality, at the newly revamped Lexus showroom
It’s also about delicious miso-made cakes, signature scents and bespoke tea in the inviting, immersive space. Oh, and there are Lexus cars, too.
It appears more luxury car brands are getting the memo. One by one, they are unveiling swanky new lifestyle-oriented showrooms with some like Porsche even displaying their four-wheeled wares on prime real estate in downtown CBD before moving to its permanent locale in the heart of the Bugis shopping district.
Now, Lexus is the latest to bank on such a strategy with its revamped showroom along the Leng Kee Road automotive belt.
“Our vision is to redefine luxury mobility and create an experience that goes beyond materials and engages all five senses,” said Ng Khee Siong, managing director of Lexus’ local distributor, Inchcape Singapore.
“We want guests to feel the essence of Lexus in every detail, from the sights, sounds, and scents to the warm welcome that reflects our commitment to omotenashi, the Japanese art of hospitality,” he added.
The refurbished space is therefore a lot more warm and inviting than before, with soft touches and sumptuous textures that mirror the plush interiors of Lexus vehicles. It’s a space that interprets Lexus’ Japanese heritage through a contemporary lens with artfully placed indoor Zen gardens, wooden doors reminiscent of traditional Japanese fusuma sliding panels while soft ambient music and a signature fragrance featuring delicate notes of white tea imbue the space with a sense of calm and serenity.
At its heart, a digital video art installation titled Lexus – Poetry in Motion provides a two-minute visual symphony on loop, taking guests on a journey of the Lexus legacy and offering a peek into the worlds of the Lexus Takumi Masters; the skilled Japanese artisans devoted to the relentless pursuit of perfecting their craft, and the craftsmanship found in every Lexus vehicle.
TASTEFULLY CRAFTED CULINARY OFFERINGS
What also appears to be trending is the number of luxury automotive brands partnering with cult foodie favourites from Porsche with Baker & Cook to Audi with Burnt Ends Bakery, and Lexus has now teamed up with local artisans from French bakery Paatisserie CLE to create the Lexus Aichi Miso Cake, which is exclusive to the Lexus Boutique.
The unique, handcrafted cake takes inspiration from Lexus’ headquarters in the Aichi Prefecture of Japan, featuring hatcho miso, a dark and rich red miso made with high-quality soybeans and salt that’s aged for three winters. The robust ingredient is known for its bold flavour and adds a deep umami complexity with hints of sweetness, which guests can sample alongside the Bespoke Lexus Symphony Tea.
According to Lexus, the tea, a luxurious blend of white monkey green tea, or baimao hou, infused with fragrant osmanthus flowers, is just the sort of small but important element in the sensory journey designed to evoke a sense of harmony in the thoughtfully curated space. For customers new to the brand, the Lexus Boutique on level 1 is where they can peruse new car models while the Lexus L Gallery on the second storey showcases the more prestigious L series models.
After returning from their test drives, they may savour these bespoke offerings in the elegantly-appointed Customer Lounge while existing Lexus owners can also look forward to a more luxurious after sales experience that includes a revamped breakfast menu that blends the Japanese carmaker’s heritage with local flavours.
There’s the Lexus Flagship Breakfast Bento featuring steamed Japanese rice, grilled teriyaki chicken, tamagoyaki (Japanese rolled omelette) and miso soup, the Lexus Classic blue pea nasi lemak, the American Breakfast comprised of scrambled eggs, chicken chipolatas and waffles, and a vegetarian option of plant-based burger sliders – all accompanied by the Lexus custom blend coffee crafted by Brawn & Brains Coffee.
NEW LEXUS CONCIERGE CARE SERVICE
Come January 2025, Lexus will also be launching a new Concierge Care service, offering its L series owners VIP privileges around four key areas: Lifestyle solutions, after sales care, accidents and repair, as well as financing and insurance.
These Prestige customers will also enjoy perks such as eight complimentary airport transfers a year and access to the exclusive Lexus VIP Lounge at the Lexus L Gallery on level 2 of the showroom, a private sanctuary they can book via complimentary four-hour slots to simply relax or to entertain up to eight guests with all of the deliciousness described above and more.