It’s all about omotenashi, the Japanese art of hospitality, at the newly revamped Lexus showroom

It appears more luxury car brands are getting the memo. One by one, they are unveiling swanky new lifestyle-oriented showrooms with some like Porsche even displaying their four-wheeled wares on prime real estate in downtown CBD before moving to its permanent locale in the heart of the Bugis shopping district.

Now, Lexus is the latest to bank on such a strategy with its revamped showroom along the Leng Kee Road automotive belt.

“Our vision is to redefine luxury mobility and create an experience that goes beyond materials and engages all five senses,” said Ng Khee Siong, managing director of Lexus’ local distributor, Inchcape Singapore.

“We want guests to feel the essence of Lexus in every detail, from the sights, sounds, and scents to the warm welcome that reflects our commitment to omotenashi, the Japanese art of hospitality,” he added.