From Blackpink’s Lisa to Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega: 5 stand-out jewellery looks at the 2025 Emmys
The 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet delivered some serious sparkle. These five looks stole the show.

Lisa, star of The White Lotus, at the 2025 Emmy Awards. (Photo: Frederic J Brown/AFP)

Melissa Stewart
By Melissa Stewart
15 Sep 2025 03:07PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2025 04:07PM)
Awards season is back again, and the stars were out in full force in celebration of television’s biggest night. As per red carpet tradition, the 2025 Emmys was a dazzling display of diamonds. 

Here are five jewellery looks that lit up the night.  

JENNA ORTEGA

Jenna Ortega. (Photo: Patrick T Fallon/AFP)

The Wednesday star turned heads in one of the night’s most striking looks a daring, jewel-encrusted top paired with a sleek black Givenchy skirt. Jewellery from Pomellato’s Nudo collection completed the ensemble flawlessly.

LISA

Lisa. (Photo: Savion Washington/AFP)

Lisa of Blackpink, who made her television debut in Season 3 of The White Lotus as Thai resort manager Mook, was pretty in pink in a Lever Couture gown. She stole the show with a Bvlgari Serpenti necklace, set in yellow gold with a mandarin garnet, pear and marquise fancy sapphires and pear orange garnets. 

MICHELLE WILLIAMS

Michelle Williams. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/AFP)

Williams, who was nominated for lead actress in a limited or anthology series, walked the red carpet in a pale pink ruffled Chanel dress, accessorised simply with a dainty Chanel N°5 high jewellery drop necklace. 

SARAH CATHERINE HOOK

Sarah Catherine Hook. (Photo: Amy Sussman/AFP)

The White Lotus star made a statement in a black beaded Miu Miu gown featuring a dramatic low back, styled with a reverse diamond necklace by Cartier and dangling earrings.

SARAH PAULSON

Sarah Paulson. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/AFP)

Paulson wore a brown feathered Marc Jacobs gown, paired with an intricate Boucheron Serpent Boheme necklace adorned with over 600 diamonds, along with a sparkling diamond ear cuff. 

Source: CNA/st

