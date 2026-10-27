Chinese shoppers are spending less on luxury. The world’s biggest fashion houses are feeling the pinch

Demand from shoppers in China was the industry’s motor of growth for over a decade but a prolonged property slump and weak stock market performance have undermined domestic demand over the past few years. Monthly retail sales growth in the world’s second-largest economy has averaged less than 0.5 per cent over the past six months, a sharp slowdown on the previous year.

“The Chinese luxury consumer recovery that the industry was hoping for has taken a pause . . . causing a setback in results, downward pressure on share prices and a lot of soul searching,” said Bernstein analyst Luca Solca.

LVMH, Kering and Hermes all flagged a marked deterioration in China in the third quarter at their results this month. Sales at LVMH’s bellwether fashion and leather goods division fell by a mid-teens percentage among Chinese clients globally, chief financial officer Cecile Cabanis said.

“The deceleration [in fashion and leather demand] is obviously largely driven by the Chinese clientele,” said Cabanis. “We hope it will subside. We are not sure when.”

The picture at Kering, which also owns Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, is worse still. Sales to Chinese consumers fell by between 15 and 20 per cent across the group in the third quarter, an acceleration from the mid-teens declines Kering reported in the preceding quarter.