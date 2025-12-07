When a family home in Singapore feels more like a resort than a house

A second living room takes up most of the attic level, together with a his-and-hers study and home gym. Once again, spaces are carved out to accommodate small gardens large enough to grow a Casuarina tree. “These green pockets provide not only visual relief but also frame views, filter light, and enhance cross-ventilation, reinforcing a sense of living amid nature,” said Tan.

From the rooftop terrace, what is immediately audible – for now – is the sound of construction from the plot directly facing Horizon House. The residence there has also been designed by Tan and is currently being built. The owners commissioned him for the project after they liked what they saw in their opposite neighbour.

It is the ultimate endorsement Tan could receive that he has done a good job with Horizon House, reinforcing that his creative direction is the right one to pursue.

“I often receive comments that my projects do not look like they are located in Singapore. I draw inspiration from architecture all around the world, and am slowly developing my own interpretation of contemporary architecture suited to our local context and style of living,” he said.