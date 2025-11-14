A multigenerational home in Singapore where privacy and togetherness coexist

If there were ever a campaign to celebrate intergenerational living, this family and their semi-detached home would be the perfect poster child.

Their story will be a familiar one to many — children wanting to live close to their parents. The solution they arrived at involved a visit to the authorities and a good deal of creative space planning. Two years on, success is evident in how everyone still lives happily together under the same roof.

All this and more was revealed by Hyla Architects director Nicholas Gomes and the homeowners during a tour of the home, dubbed Multi-Lineal. Located in Novena on a 2,900 sq ft plot and with a gross floor area of 5,250 sq ft, it rises three storeys and includes both a mezzanine and attic. Inside are nine bedrooms and three living spaces, accommodating the family of six adults, two children and their two helpers.

“We originally planned to buy three units in a single condominium development,” said the patriarch, who prefers not to be named. “As we were looking, my older son suggested that we instead buy a piece of land and build a house so we could live together. That is how we ended up like this.”