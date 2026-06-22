Prada rethinks luxury menswear with a jeans-inspired spring 2027 collection

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons reimagine jeans-inspired basics in leather and technical fabrics for the latest Prada collection unveiled Sunday (Jun 21) during Milan Fashion Week, saying they wanted menswear looks for people on the street, not just fashion insiders.

The new Prada uniform for next spring and summer: slim, cropped jackets and five-pocket trousers, pulled together with timeless blazers or leather blousons.

"Sometimes you just realise you need a good pasta pomodoro," Simons said before the show, referring to the Italian mealtime staple.

PRADA'S PASTA POMODORO