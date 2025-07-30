How to create a luxurious home without overspending: Singapore designers share their design tips

In recent years, inflation, higher material costs and increased labour expenses have caused a surge in renovation and construction costs. So much so that even well-heeled homeowners are now considering budget-friendly options. After all, every dollar saved is one that can be invested.

Besides, luxury doesn’t have to mean lavish. It can be measured in restraint, proportion, lighting, materiality, and above all, intention.

We asked some of Singapore’s most respected architects and interior designers: How can you make your home look and feel luxurious, without necessarily spending big bucks? Their answers prove that great design isn’t about how much you spend – it’s about where and what you spend on, and why.

From strategic lighting and custom touches to styling choices that instantly uplift a space, the following golden rules are for those who appreciate refinement, yet also recognise that true elegance lies in knowing when to hold back.

Whether you’re building a landed home or refurbishing an apartment, these insider insights show that making smart design decisions – like luxury itself – never goes out of style.